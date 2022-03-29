36.1 C
Abuja

Train attack: Security operatives rescue abducted former Zamfara deputy governor

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Photo Credit: Channels TV
1min read

SECURITY operatives have rescued a former Zamfara State deputy governor Ibrahim Wakkala from terrorists in Kaduna State.

Wakkala was one of the persons on board the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train attacked by terrorists in the late hours of Monday.

An aide to the former deputy governor told Channels Television that Wakkala was returning from the national convention of All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Saturday.

He, however, said that the former governor sustained a gunshot injury during an exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and the security operatives.

He said he had been moved to a military hospital in Kaduna for treatment.

Zamfara State APC spokesperson Yusuf Idris also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

“He was initially abducted but was rescued by the DSS and the military. It was during the process he sustained gunshot injury in the leg,” Idris was quoted to have said.

“He is very okay now, he is receiving treatment at the hospital in Kaduna state.”

The incident came hours after the Minister of information and Culture Lai Mohammed boasted during a news conference in Abuja on Monday that Nigeria was was safe under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He specifically assured Nigerians can travel safely by rail, noting that the Buhari administration had ensured safety of rail transport across the country.

“We are proud that in our time, Nigerians are once again able to travel by rail, this time in total comfort and safety,” Mohammed said.

Following the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NEC) has suspended services on the Abuja/Kaduna route.

Reporter at | Author Page
If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

