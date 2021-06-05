We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE US-based social media platform, Twitter, has promised to restore access to Nigerians, just as it expressed deep concern over the decision of the government to suspend its operations.

Twitter, via its public policy page on Saturday, also noted that access to free and open internet was an essential human right.

“We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and Open lnternet is an essential human right in modern society.

“We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn,”

Recall that the Nigerian government had, on Friday, announced the suspension of the micro-blogging platform.

Buhari, in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture Segun Adeyemi in Abuja­­, said the platform was persistently used for activities that could undermine the corporate existence of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, reactions from different quarters have trailed the decision, urging the government to set the platform free for its citizens.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said Nigeria was operating a constitutional democracy, which did not conform to the suspension placed on Twitter by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), described the decision as a draconian action and a slide towards a fascist regime.