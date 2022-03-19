Two constables allegedly killed by gunmen during attack on police division in Imo

— 1 min read

TWO constables of the Nigerian Police Force were allegedly killed during an attack by some unknown gunmen in Imo State on Saturday.

The gunmen attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area, around 4:00 am.

According to a report by The Nation, eyewitnesses said two constables identified as Ifeanyi and Iyke were killed in the attack.

“Unfortunately, two police constables by name Ifeanyi and Iyke were killed. Ifeanyi was from Umunkwo in Umuguma community here. He was a final year student at Imo state University in Owerri. I knew him. It is just one year now he was recruited.

“He was trying to scale the fence when they used machete and cut him. He was sliced. The young man died on the spot. This is very unfortunate,” an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness added that the second victim, Iyke, an indigene of Avu community, was shot by the gunmen.

“He was later found dead at a water stand where he possibly went to drink water. This is very unfortunate,” the said eyewitness noted.

- Advertisement -

When The ICIR contacted the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command Mike Abattam, he ended the call abruptly.

Also, Abattam did not respond to a text message from The ICIR concerning the incident.

However, the Imo police spokesman denied the death of the officers in another report.

Killing of security operatives has been rampant in the eastern part of Nigeria in recent times.

The ICIR reported that between October 2020 and April 2021, not fewer than 21 police stations were attacked by hoodlums in the South-East, with about 15 officers losing their lives in the attacks.