TWO Nigerian men have died in Malta after drowning in Dawret il-Gżejjer sea on Saturday, May 22, as one friend tried to rescue the other, a police investigation revealed.

The incident happened around 12.15 am when one of the men fell into the sea and began experiencing difficulties; the other man began shouting for help and jumped into the sea in an attempt to help his friend but also found himself in difficulties while swimming.

A rescue team comprising of the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department rushed to the scene to rescue the men, but unfortunately, the two men were pronounced dead on site.

An inquiry into the case is being led by Magistrate Claire Strafrace Zammit.

Last month, a 20-year-old Nigerian man lost his life after jumping into the River Thames to rescue a woman who fell from London Bridge.