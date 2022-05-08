- Advertisement -
Two pregnant women arrested for drug trafficking at Lagos airport

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
2mins read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two pregnant women at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, for attempting to import and export illicit drugs.

NDLEA, in a statement by Femi Babafemi, its Director, Media and Advocacy, said it made many significant arrests last week.

“The first to enter the Agency’s dragnet is a Brazilian returnee, Nworie Phillip Chikwendu, who was arrested on Tuesday, 3rd May, during an inward clearance of passengers on a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, en route Doha to Lagos,” the statement said.

According to the NDLEA, during a thorough search of Nworie’s luggage, two parcels of cocaine were discovered concealed in a pair of brown slippers hidden in his oxblood backpack.

Nworie Chikwendu

“A further search of the pair of black slippers worn by the suspect also led to the recovery of additional two parcels of cocaine built into the soles of his Footwear, bringing the total to four parcels weighing 800grams.”

Drugs hidden in footwear

During a preliminary interview, Nworie, who claimed to be a barber in Sao Paulo, said he came to Nigeria for the burial of his father.

“He confessed he decided to get into the criminal act because his trip was sponsored by his Brazil-based friend who gave him the drug to deliver in Lagos for a fee of N2, 000, 000,” the statement added.

The NDLEA further disclosed that on May 4, operatives of the Agency at the SAHCO intercepted some cartons of alcoholic drinks suspected to contain illicit drugs.

“A freight agent who brought the consignment for export to Dubai, UAE, Shola Ogunrinde, was immediately arrested while a follow-up operation led to the arrest of a pregnant woman, Mrs Seun Babatunde, who operates an alcohol joint in the Pleasure area of Iyana Ipaja.

Seun Babatunde

“When the cartons were opened in the presence of the agent, and the pregnant owner, seven parcels of cannabis and a sachet of ecstasy drug (MDMA) were found concealed inside cans of alcoholic drinks.

“In her confession, Mrs Babatunde claimed the drugs were being sent to her husband, who lives in Dubai.”

According to the NDLEA, the second pregnant woman, Gloria Asibor, was arrested on May 5 while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Bolonia, Spain, via Istanbul, Turkey.

Asibor Gloria

“A search of her luggage containing food items led to the discovery of 300 tablets of 200mg and 225mg high dosage Tramadol concealed in crayfish,” the statement said.

NDLEA said it also arrested Obinna Anene, a.k.a Young Alhaji, in Kaduna with 50,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 9kg, and 595 tablets of Tramadol.

