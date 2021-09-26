UK debunks statements on disapproval of vaccines administered in Nigeria

— 1min read

She said this while speaking on COVID-19 vaccinations in Nigeria on Saturday.

“The UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated. Only once we are all vaccinated can we end the spread of Covid-19.

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue. The UK recognises the Oxford-Astra Zeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they are manufactured,” she said.

She said the UK was working towards opening up international travel, and the vaccination certification process would ensure the safety of all intending travellers.

She also noted that the travel process would be made easier for travellers from next week.

“From 4 October, the current system will be simplified. There will be a single red list of countries and territories where stricter rules apply, and there will also be a ‘rest of the world’ list, with simplified travel measures. The ‘rest of the world’ list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list, such as Nigeria,” she said.

She urged travellers to check for updated requirements on the gov.uk website, as travel rules were being reviewed regularly.