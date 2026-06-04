Umahi offers scholarship to Ebonyi UTME highest scorer

MINISTER of Works, David Umahi, has offered a university scholarship to Victor Obasi, the Ebonyi State candidate with the highest score in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The offer is contained in a statement signed by Umahi’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media, Francis Nwaze, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

Umahi, according to the statement, made the offer after receiving news of the feat with Obasi being a pioneer student of the King David Gifted Academy, Abakaiki.

“This is a school Umahi inaugurated during his tenure as Ebonyi governor. The elated minister made the offer to glorify God for the child’s wonderful performance,” the statement read.

The minister, according to the statement, established the school with a vision of creating a one-stop destination for academic excellence. “The school has since become a breeding ground for outstanding students and future leaders, attracting national recognition for impressive academic achievements. Read Also: “Obasi scored an impressive 356 mark thereby emerging the highest scorer from Ebonyi in the UTME. He thus placed himself among the nation’s brightest young minds,” the minister added. The ICIR reported that Owoeye Jesudunsin, an Ekiti State indigene who sat for the examination in Ogun State, emerged as the overall top scorer in the 2026 UTME, scoring 372 marks. The result was contained in a list of top-performing candidates announced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja in May.

The 16-year-old chose the University of Lagos (University of Lagos) to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

She was among the 2,243,816 candidates registered for the 2026 UTME, representing a 10.5 per cent increase when compared with those who registered to write the examination in 2025.