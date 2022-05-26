25.1 C
UNESCO seeks partners for legal assistance fund for journalists

Blessing Otoibhi
THE United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is seeking partners for the Global Media Defense Fund to enhance media protection and improve access to specialised legal assistance for journalists.

Partners will undertake initiatives to upscale and/or operationalize actions that enhance journalists’ legal protection and their access to legal assistance.

NGOs, media or lawyers’ associations, media development agencies, foundations, academic institutions and noncommercial media institutions can apply for this program.

The total grant allocated for this program is US$1.4 million. Selected organisations can request US$15,000 to US$35,000.

Preference will be given to proposals impacting regions/countries where the safety of journalists is more at risk based on UNESCO’s Observatory of Killed Journalists.

The deadline for submission of applications is July 1, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

