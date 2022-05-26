Insecurity: 287 people killed in Southeast in 5 months

— 1 min read

TWO hundred and eight-five people have died due to insecurity in the last five months in the southeast region of Nigeria data suggests.

The data obtained from the Council on Foreign Relations’ Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), – a website that tracks violent incidents related to political, economic, and social grievances directed at the state or other affiliated groups – covers January to May 24, 2022.

The deaths resulted from the activities of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Eastern Security Network (ESN), armed robbers, kidnappers, unknown gunmen, and security operatives.

There were 154 incidents within the period which resulted in 287 fatalities.

From the data, Anambra state has the highest number of fatalities, with a total number of 95 deaths within this period. For instance, in a single incidence on February 26, 20 people were killed at a burial ceremony in Ebenebe, Akwa North, LGA.

In another incident, still in February, six people died during a clash between gunmen and security agents in the Ekwulobia area of Aguata Local government on February 13.

Imo state followed with 60 deaths. An instance was March 16, a fierce battle between personnel of the Nigerian Army and suspected members of IPOB in Amafieke and Ihioma led to the death of six persons.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi state recorded 55, Enugu 53 and Abia 24 fatalities. Instances of incidents in these areas are; a communal clash in the Ezza/Effium part of Ebonyi, on April 10, which led to 26 fatalities.

Gunmen attacked the NDLEA office and killed one officer and a patient, while two of the attackers were also killed.

In Enugu state, on January 6, residents fled as suspected herdsmen sacked Mgbuji autonomous community, Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area community and killed five. Also, six people were killed on February 23 during a council poll.

With 24 death, Abia state recorded the lowest in the region. Instances in the state include a man was killed by a soldier in Isuikwa on January 3, for allegedly blocking his path.

A report by the Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) highlighted the drivers of conflicts across the six geo-political regions in the country.

The CDD report noted that the herders/farmers conflict and banditry are responsible for the violence in the North-West, terrorism and insurgence in the North-East, banditry and farmer/herders crisis in North-Central.

It further noted that in the South-South, South-East and South-West, the drivers of violence in the region are farmers/herders clashes, kidnapping, ritual killing, and secessionist agitations.