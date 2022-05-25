28.9 C
Outrage trails killing of pregnant woman, four children in Anambra

Vincent Ufuoma
ANGRY reactions have continued to trail the murder of a pregnant woman and her four children by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra.

The incident happened in the Orumba Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The victims, who were said to hail from Adamawa State, were identified as Harira Jubril, and her children- Fatima, Aisha, Hadiza, and Zaituna.

In an interview with BBC News, the woman’s husband, identified as Ahmed Jubril, said the incident was his worst experience.

According to him, the wife was expected to give birth this week before her gruesome murder.

He noted that his wife and kids were returning from her sister’s place, where they had gone to spend the weekend, before they were attacked.

“Fatima, my eldest daughter, was nine years old, followed by her sister, Aisha, who was seven, then Hadiza, five years old, and Zaituna, two years old,” he said.

“I went to work that day, and upon my return, my brother told me what happened. I later went to visit them in the hospital.”

The Sarkin Hausawa in Orumba North LGA, Sa’id Muhammad, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said many of his people have been killed in similar manner.

“The woman was from Adamawa State. Before her death, she lived in Orumba South, and on Sunday, she visited her friends with her four children.

“It was on her way back home in Orumba South that she was killed. She was being conveyed by a commercial motorcyclist when they were ambushed by the gunmen. They murdered her and her four children but the motorcyclist escaped,” he said.

Reactions

Nigerians have condemned the incident on social media with many demanding that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

Meanwhile, IPOB has said it has no hand in the killing.

“IPOB has nothing whatsoever to do with the death of a Hausa woman who was with her children on Sunday and we strongly condemn the dastard act by criminals sponsored by Northern politicians,” IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful said in a report by PUNCH.

“The ESN (Eastern Security Network) does not work like bandits and terrorists because we know what human blood represents,” the IPOB spokesman added while claiming that “terrorists and jihadists” allegedly imported into the South-East were behind the killings and other violent incidents in the zone in recent times.

