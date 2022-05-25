Outrage trails killing of pregnant woman, four children in Anambra

— 2 mins read

ANGRY reactions have continued to trail the murder of a pregnant woman and her four children by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra.

The incident happened in the Orumba Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The victims, who were said to hail from Adamawa State, were identified as Harira Jubril, and her children- Fatima, Aisha, Hadiza, and Zaituna.

In an interview with BBC News, the woman’s husband, identified as Ahmed Jubril, said the incident was his worst experience.

According to him, the wife was expected to give birth this week before her gruesome murder.

He noted that his wife and kids were returning from her sister’s place, where they had gone to spend the weekend, before they were attacked.

“Fatima, my eldest daughter, was nine years old, followed by her sister, Aisha, who was seven, then Hadiza, five years old, and Zaituna, two years old,” he said.

“I went to work that day, and upon my return, my brother told me what happened. I later went to visit them in the hospital.”

The Sarkin Hausawa in Orumba North LGA, Sa’id Muhammad, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said many of his people have been killed in similar manner.

“The woman was from Adamawa State. Before her death, she lived in Orumba South, and on Sunday, she visited her friends with her four children.

“It was on her way back home in Orumba South that she was killed. She was being conveyed by a commercial motorcyclist when they were ambushed by the gunmen. They murdered her and her four children but the motorcyclist escaped,” he said.

Reactions

Nigerians have condemned the incident on social media with many demanding that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

Fatima, a pregnant woman and her four kids were gruesomely killed by IPOB terrorists in Anambra. A totally evil and inhuman act and should be condemned by all. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 24, 2022

IPOB Terrorists want to continue attacking Northerners to incite Hausas against Ndigbos and cause a war that they believe would lead to the disintegration of Nigeria. Let us all, including myself, be careful not to be a tool by IPOB in the rally against the 99% peaceful Igbos. — ᴏnowvo_ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) May 24, 2022

This rubbish IPOB is doing in the east is terrorism. Using violence and intimidation against civilians. Call a spade a spade. — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) May 23, 2022

The death of Fatima, a pregnant woman and her 4 children in Anambra is abominable! Our moral compass is broken on so many levels, no compass self! We are quickly planting the seeds of decadence & hatred of ourselves for our next generation! We may never get out of this rot! 💔 — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) May 24, 2022

The killing of Fatima,her 4 kids & 6 other northerners yesterday in Anambra for nor reason is a challenge upon all those leaders, commentators & print-media that were all over condemning d killing of Deborah in Sokoto, who's crime was evident. Are we going to hear their voices? — Prof. Mansur Sokoto, mni. (@MansurSokoto) May 24, 2022

Just saw the devastating news of a pregnant woman named Fatima and her 4 kids who were murdered in Anambra state. We call on the State Government to ensure they capture the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law. 💔 — Mohammed Jammal (@whitenigerian) May 24, 2022

I condemn in the strongest of terms the killing of Fatima and her four innocent children by blood thirsty, crude and wicked terrorists parading as freedom fighters. I call on HE @CCSoludo to use his good office and bring the perforators of that dastard act to book. — Savn Daniel (@savndaniel) May 25, 2022

May the soul of Fatima and her four kids rest in peace. This kind of brutal and senseless murder of innocent citizens, especially CHILDREN, is evil. This is terrorism point blank. Animals! — Dr Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, IPOB has said it has no hand in the killing.

“IPOB has nothing whatsoever to do with the death of a Hausa woman who was with her children on Sunday and we strongly condemn the dastard act by criminals sponsored by Northern politicians,” IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful said in a report by PUNCH.

“The ESN (Eastern Security Network) does not work like bandits and terrorists because we know what human blood represents,” the IPOB spokesman added while claiming that “terrorists and jihadists” allegedly imported into the South-East were behind the killings and other violent incidents in the zone in recent times.