28.2 C
Abuja

Soludo offers N10 million reward for information on killers of Anambra lawmaker

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Murdered Anambra lawmaker Okechukwu Okoye
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

GOVERNOR of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has offered N10 million as reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata II constituency in the state house of assembly.

Okoye and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, were abducted on May 15, 2022.

On Saturday, the lawmaker’s severed head was found in the Nnobi area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra police spokesman, confirmed the development and said an investigation into the killing is ongoing.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s murder, Soludo vowed to track down the killers.

A statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime, revealed that the lawmaker’s aide, Chiegboka, was also killed by the yet to be identified assailants.

The statement said Soludo has placed a N10 bounty on killers of the lawmaker.

- Advertisement -

The statement read, “Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has received with shock and deep sadness the news of the gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, a member representing Aguata II Constituency at the State House of Assembly, and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka.

“Both Hon. Okoye and Cyril Chiegboka were kidnapped on the road by the heartless and barbaric murderers on May 15.

“Gov Soludo condoles with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl. But they can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra State.

“Governor Soludo, still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowed that the perpetrators and all criminals operating in Anambra must be decisively brought to book.

“Governor Soludo has consequently placed a N10 million reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”

According to the statement, Soludo has vowed that “Anambra will soon be hell” for the criminals operating in the state.

The statement added that Soludo wishes to reassure Anambra residents of the government’s resolve and renewed determination, in partnership with security agencies, to go after the criminals and ensure they are brought to book.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House Of Assembly, Uche Okafor, has described Okoye as one of the “outspoken and articulated lawmakers”, noting that the legislative institution in the state has lost a quality member.

Okafor urged the governor not to relent in his efforts towards actualising maximum security of lives and property in Anambra.

He also called on well-meaning residents of the state to join hands with the governor to secure the state.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

No plan to phase out naira notes – CBN

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described reports that it is planning to...
Breaking News

Two dead in new Lagos building collapse

TWO people have been confirmed dead while another two were rescued from a two-storey...
Business and Economy

Petroleum regulatory authority urges Ivorian govt to invest in oil, gas

THE Nigerian Midstream and  Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called on the Ivorian...
Breaking News

Nigerian Army dislodges IPOB training camp, kills two wanted criminals

TWO suspected gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by...
Elections

2023: I will relocate to Sambisa if elected President – Al-Mustapha

HAMZA Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major, has vowed to relocate to Sambisa forest...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNo plan to phase out naira notes – CBN

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.