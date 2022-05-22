Soludo offers N10 million reward for information on killers of Anambra lawmaker

— 1 min read

GOVERNOR of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has offered N10 million as reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata II constituency in the state house of assembly.

Okoye and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, were abducted on May 15, 2022.

On Saturday, the lawmaker’s severed head was found in the Nnobi area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra police spokesman, confirmed the development and said an investigation into the killing is ongoing.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s murder, Soludo vowed to track down the killers.

A statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Christian Aburime, revealed that the lawmaker’s aide, Chiegboka, was also killed by the yet to be identified assailants.

The statement said Soludo has placed a N10 bounty on killers of the lawmaker.

The statement read, “Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has received with shock and deep sadness the news of the gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, a member representing Aguata II Constituency at the State House of Assembly, and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka.

“Both Hon. Okoye and Cyril Chiegboka were kidnapped on the road by the heartless and barbaric murderers on May 15.

“Gov Soludo condoles with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl. But they can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra State.

“Governor Soludo, still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowed that the perpetrators and all criminals operating in Anambra must be decisively brought to book.

“Governor Soludo has consequently placed a N10 million reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”

According to the statement, Soludo has vowed that “Anambra will soon be hell” for the criminals operating in the state.

The statement added that Soludo wishes to reassure Anambra residents of the government’s resolve and renewed determination, in partnership with security agencies, to go after the criminals and ensure they are brought to book.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the State House Of Assembly, Uche Okafor, has described Okoye as one of the “outspoken and articulated lawmakers”, noting that the legislative institution in the state has lost a quality member.

Okafor urged the governor not to relent in his efforts towards actualising maximum security of lives and property in Anambra.

He also called on well-meaning residents of the state to join hands with the governor to secure the state.