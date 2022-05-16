37.6 C
Abuja

LG secretariat, EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

SUSPECTED arsonists on Monday set fire on the secretariat of the Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA) in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fire affected a Magistrate Court and the office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) located on the council’s premises.

According to locals, the secretariat was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

It was learnt that the fire was contained by the prompt arrival of security operatives.

However, parts of the secretariat building and the operational vehicles parked on the premises were destroyed.

The State Police Spokesperson Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said there was no human casualty.

“Yes, there was an attack at the council secretariat in the early hours of Monday and our men were quickly drafted to the scene,” he said.

He also confirmed that the fire had been put out, adding that normalcy has been restored to the building and the entire area.

This comes more than a month the Aguata Local Government Area secretariat in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, was set on fire by invading gunmen.

The incident also happened barely a week after the Nnewi Secretariat, Nkpor was razed down by gunmen.

