UNILAG slashes tuition, other fees after students’ protests

THE University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced a reduction in tuition, utility and other fees following the outrage that trailed an increment of the school tuition fee from about N19,000 to over N190,000.

The University management disclosed this in a statement signed on Thursday, September 14, noting that the decision was reached after a meeting with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and faculty leaders of the institution on the same day.

“After careful evaluation of the issues raised by the students and management, the following consensus was reached at the meeting: utility charges for all categories of students was reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00,” the statement read.

Obligatory fees were reduced by N20,000 for both returning students and N10,000 for new entrants, while final-year students were required to pay N27,000 for convocation instead of N30,000.

“Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees were reduced to N43,000:00 from 90,000:00. For hostels in Idi-Araba campus, the fees were reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall was reduced to 135,000:00 from #250,000:00,” the statement further read.

The management also disclosed that the institution’s Vice-Chancellor would begin the process of reinstating the students’ union government, which was one of the demands by the NANS during the meeting.

UNILAG had announced the fee hike amid hardship confronting Nigerians due to several economic reforms by the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating the naira.

The fee hike sparked a series of protests by students, during which two of the agitators were arrested.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) also issued the University of Lagos (UNILAG) a 48-hour ultimatum to reverse the fee hike on Wednesday, Sep. 13, threatening legal action if the institution failed to comply.