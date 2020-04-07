UPDATED: Wife of index case asymptomatic after testing positive, contact tracing begins in Kwara as UITH suspends Prof. Salami

THE wife of the man, a UK returnee who died as a result of contracting coronavirus at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) last Thursday, is asymptomatic after testing positive.

The ICIR source from Kwara State Ministry of Health, said the wife of the deceased man, Kwara Covid-19 index case, is still alive and well, also asymptomatic at the moment.

According to the source, “the wife is alive and well, Asymptomatic at the moment. She was picked up last night to the isolation centre by members of Kwara COVID 19 team and the State department of Public Health.

As at now, the team have about 300+ contacts , already tracing, among those who attended the burial and those who had contact with the index case before his demise.

It will be recall that medical personnel, including doctors and nurses also came in contact with the index case have been placed on self-isolation.

Other possible contacts include Professor A.K Salami, a Senior Consultant at UITH, who bathed the deceased and those who followed them for the burial in Offa last Friday.

Considering the exposure of the deceased to many people, more suspected cases of COVID 19 are expected to be identified in Ilorin.

The state capital neither has COVID 19 Isolation centre nor a testing centre.

According to a source who pleaded for anonymity, Offa has in a few days witnessed influx of UK returnees, but the town, about 30 minutes’ drive from Ilorin, has only one isolation centre in Sobi Specialist Hospital and does not have any testing centre.

Meanwhile, the Management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital has approved the suspension of Professor A.K Salami as a Senior Consultant in the hospital.

According to a release signed by the Director of Administration , David Odaibo, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, the professor was suspended due to what it describe as “unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected Covid-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020.”

The state government has disclosed plan to address a press briefing at 11am on the update.