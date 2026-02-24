US Congress lists 11 key demands for Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide

THE United States Congress has outlined major recommendations for the Nigerian government in a report submitted to US President Donald Trump, following investigations led by lawmaker Riley Moore into alleged Christian genocide in Africa’s most populous nation.

Moore shared the full report on his X handle on Tuesday hours after releasing a statement where he explained that he had presented a congressional report to the White House aimed at addressing religious violence and insecurity in Nigeria.

The ICIR reported that the development followed congressional hearings and visit of investigative delegation to Nigeria, which form part of Washington’s broader push after Nigeria’s redesignation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged religious freedom violations.

The report was formally delivered after months of investigations into “violence affecting Christian communities” and broader security challenges in Nigeria.

Highlights of what US lawmakers want Nigeria to do

(1a) New US–Nigeria security agreement: The Congress wants a bilateral agreement between the United States and Nigeria to protect vulnerable Christian communities from violent persecution, eliminate jihadist terror activity in the region, further economic cooperation, and counter ‘adversaries’ in the region, including the Chinese Communist Party and Russian Federation. Such an agreement should include:

Commitments by the Government of Nigeria to co-fund donor-supported humanitarian assistance – including through faith-based organisations and to prioritise underserved communities of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and their host communities, especially in the predominantly Christian Middle Belt region; support and respond to early-warning mechanisms to prevent attacks and kidnappings, including by deploying sufficient and capable security forces to the Middle Belt to enable rapid and effective response, and hold those who ignore the warnings accountable.

(1b) Remove Fulani militias from confiscated, productive farmland and enable the voluntary return of displaced communities to their homes, including by ensuring security and infrastructure, thereby reducing the need for humanitarian aid and generating economic development through increased agricultural productivity.

(1c) Continue and expand security cooperation with the United States, including by divestment of Russian military equipment for American military equipment through sales and financing.

(1d) Technical support to the Government of Nigeria to reduce and then eliminate violence from armed Fulani militias, including developing a demobilisation, disarmament, and reintegration programme to address illicit weapons and support safer communities while allowing farmers to engage in legitimate self-defence; supporting the new Ministry of Livestock’s ranching plans and meaningful land reform efforts; and enhancing the recruitment, technical capabilities, and willingness of the security forces and military to prevent and respond to violent attacks.

(1e) Comprehensive counter-terrorism cooperation to rid the region of foreign terrorist organisations that pose a direct threat to the American homeland, including through the provision of excess defence equipment and use of relevant drawdown authorities.

(1f) Counteract the hostile foreign exploitation of Chinese illegal mining operations and their destabilising practice of paying protection money to Fulani militias.

(2a) Implement security measure

Implement the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programmes Appropriations Act, 2026, to support the preceding recommendations and the following priorities:

(2b) Increased accountability by requiring proof of progress before obligating additional funds.

(2c) Programmes to address religious freedom, atrocity response, legal reforms, expand and improve policing, strengthen the criminal justice sector, improve anti-money laundering methods, and enhance capabilities to disrupt terrorist financing networks as well as capture illicit monies from Fulani militia members.

(2d) Treasury Department programmes and activities to strengthen the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system which will safeguard US national security and enhance the favorable balance of trade for the United States.

(2e) US Development Finance Corporation investments in Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt.

(2f) GAO audit report on the effectiveness of aid to Nigeria and recommendations for strengthened oversight.

(3) Invoke and publicly announce the CPC Presidential Directives to name and shame perpetrators of violence.

(4) Implement sanctions on groups and individuals who participate in, or tolerate violence against, Christians.

(5) Continue visa restrictions for perpetrators involved in Christian violence and violations of religious freedom.

(6) Demand the repeal of Sharia codes and criminal anti-blasphemy laws.

(7) Review and use points of leverage to compel Fulani herdsmen to disarm, including by blocking export of beef and other cattle-related products to countries like Ivory Coast, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal.

(8) Ensure adequate staffing of diplomatic posts in Nigeria.

(9) Improve the Foreign Military Sales process to expedite the procurement and delivery of defence articles and services necessary to support shared security priorities.

(10) Require a National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) on Nigeria’s sectarian and communal violence, and review classifying Fulani militia groups with links to terror groups, as well as other groups conducting organised campaigns of violence that threaten the United States, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

(11) Enlist the support of international partners, including France, Hungary, and the United Kingdom.