US, Iran may resume hostilities as ceasefire falters

TENSION is rising again between the United States (US) and Iran, following fresh attacks around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for nearly 20 per cent of global oil movement.

In Dubai, authorities confirmed that US forces engaged Iranian units on Monday while trying to reopen the waterway. During the operation, American helicopters brought down six small boats after they moved close to vessels under protection.

US Central Command leader, Brad Cooper, an admiral, said the boats were part of a wider attempt to disrupt shipping. He explained that Iranian forces also launched cruise missiles, drones, and small boats toward civilian vessels being escorted by the US.

The operation also saw two American-flagged commercial ships pass through the Strait safely, as part of a new plan to move stranded vessels out of the area.

Iran, however, pushed back. A military official denied the US account, while state media described the American move as part of Trump’s ‘delirium.’

The situation quickly spread beyond the water. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported that it came under attack for the first time since the ceasefire began early April.

According to the UAE Defence Ministry, four cruise missiles were launched. Three were intercepted, while one fell into the sea. In Fujairah, a drone strike caused a fire at a major oil facility and left three Indian workers injured. At the same time, the British military reported two cargo ships burning off the UAE coast.

The UAE authorities also issued missile alerts, asking residents to seek shelter – the first such warning since the ceasefire started. Some flights heading into the country were forced to turn back mid-air.

The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman, has remained tense for weeks. Iran had earlier restricted movement through the route, leading to a rise in global fuel prices and concern across international markets.

Despite US efforts to reopen the passage, many shipping companies remain cautious. Iran has already warned that any foreign military presence in the area would be treated as a threat.

Meanwhile, Washington has continued to apply pressure through a naval blockade, stopping dozens of ships from reaching Iranian ports since mid-April.

Diplomatic efforts are still ongoing, but there are signs of slow progress. Iran is asking for sanctions to be lifted, the blockade to end, and foreign troops to leave the region. However, the US has yet to show clear agreement, and talks remain uncertain.

The ICIR reported that US President Donald Trump had paused strikes on Iran while maintaining a naval blockade, saying the move followed a request from Pakistani mediators to allow talks to continue.