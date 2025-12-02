US lawmakers meet today over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria 

THE United States House Appropriations Committee will lead a joint congressional briefing addressing allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria today, Tuesday, December 2.

A notice shared on X by US Congressman Riley Moore, shows that the House Appropriations Committee Vice Chair and National Security Subcommittee Chairman Mario Díaz-Balart will convene the briefing, alongside other Appropriators and members of the Foreign Affairs and Financial Services Committees.

The notice notes that representatives from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and other experts will be part of the meeting.

“President Trump asked me and @HouseAppropsGOP to investigate the persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” he wrote.

Moore said that the briefing aimed “to spotlight the escalating violence and targeted persecution of Christians in Nigeria.”

He added that the roundtable would collect testimony for a comprehensive report directed by President Trump on the alleged massacre of Nigerian Christians and the steps Congress could take to support the White House’s efforts to protect vulnerable faith communities worldwide.

“As part of this investigation, the committee is hosting a roundtable to continue building on the work we’ve done so far. We will never turn a blind eye to our brothers and sisters in Christ who suffer for their faith,” he stated.

The briefing comes as part of US efforts to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria amid allegations of a Christian genocide in the country.

The ICIR reported that President Bola Tinubu recently cleared Nigeria’s delegation for the new US–Nigeria Joint Working Group, launched to make commitments from high-level talks in Washington, led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The group, made up of top ministers and security officials, seeks to strengthen counterterrorism operations, improve intelligence sharing, bolster border security, and enhance coordination on humanitarian and civilian protection issues.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over terrorism, banditry, and targeted attacks on Christians in Nigeria, drawing heightened US scrutiny and renewed warnings on safeguarding vulnerable communities.

Trump added Nigeria to countries on watchlist for Christian genocide on October 31.

He referenced alleged grave violations of religious freedom, including the persecution of Christians.

He alleged that Christianity faced an existential threat in Nigeria, with thousands of Christians reportedly killed by radical Islamist groups.

He also warned that the US could take action including the possibility of military intervention if Nigeria failed to address the issue.

Nigeria was first designated a CPC by President Donald Trump in 2020, but his successor, President Joe Biden, removed the country from the list after assuming office.