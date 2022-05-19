US reopens embassy in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv

THE United States government has reopened its embassy in Kyiv more than three months after shutting down operations ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Today we are officially resuming operations at the US Embassy in Kyiv,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday and applauded Ukraine for fighting off Moscow’s drive at the capital, which he said ensured the reopening of the embassy.

“The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again.

“We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression,” Blinken said.