US to deport additional 18 Nigerian ‘criminals’, list jumps to 97

THE United States (US) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced plans to deport another batch of 18 Nigerians listed on its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register, raising the total number of the West Africa nation’s citizens scheduled for expulsion from the US to 97.

This comes barely one week after the ICIR reported that 79 Nigerians convicted of various offences had been marked for deportation by US authorities.

An update by the DHS on Monday revealed that 18 more names had been added to the list, signaling an expansion of the ongoing enforcement exercise.

“The US Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump’s promise and carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst, including the illegal aliens you see here,” the statement on the website read.

The DHS website shows that the Nigerians newly listed for deportation include Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe, Benjamin Ifebajo, Obinwanne Okeke, Kolawole Aminu, Oluwadamilola Olufunsho Ojo and Franklin Ibeabuchi.

Others are Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Joshua Ineh, Stephen Oseghale, Eghosa Obaretin, Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi, Ibrahim Ijaoba, Azeez Yinusa, Charles Akabuogu, Kelechi Umeh, Lotenna Chisom Umeadi, Donald Ehie, and Chukwudi Kingsley Kalu.

The security outfit noted that the arrests were part of a nationwide crackdown on criminal immigrants, whose most common offences included wire fraud, mail fraud and identity theft.

The latest figures highlight the Trump administration’s sustained hardline approach to illegal and criminal immigration, with several foreign nationals affected, including Nigerians.

The ICIR reported last week that the US listed 79 Nigerian nationals among worst of the worst criminal non-citizens arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the arrests form part of recent enforcement operations across several American states, noting that they were focused on removing undocumented immigrants with serious criminal convictions from the US.

While DHS has not provided a specific timeline for deportation, individuals listed are expected to face removal proceedings following their arrests, in line with US immigration laws.

The development adds to growing concerns among Nigerians in the US, particularly over the reputational impact of high-profile crime-related immigration enforcement actions.

Nigerians have been among those affected by the US deportation policy since Trump assumed power in January 2024.

Many Nigerians have either voluntarily returned home or were deported over offences ranging from immigration violations to criminal convictions.