WAN-IFRA’s seeks entries for 2026 Digital Media Awards

WORLD Association of News Publishers WAN-IFRA’s 2026 Digital Media Awards seeks entries to its award, the global benchmark for digital journalism excellence.

The awards honour publishers and media organisations that have delivered outstanding and original digital projects, products, or strategies.

Media organisations, whether digital-native or legacy, operating at the national, international, regional, or local level, can apply.

The deadline for the submission of applications is January 23, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.