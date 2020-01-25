We are set to kick-off recruitment for Operation Amotekun – Akeredolu

Advertisement

ROTIMI Akeredolu, Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum says the recruitment for the South-West Security Network, otherwise known as Operation Amotekun, will commence any moment from now.

The governor said State Attorney-Generals and members of the State Assembly represented by their Speakers in the six participating states are already meeting on the legal framework.

“As it is now, we are good to go; any moment from now the operation will kick off. We are commencing our recruitment any moment from now in line with government position,” Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said.

The governor, who spoke through Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, his Special Adviser on Security Matters, in a report by Punch, noted that a proposed bill for the purpose of Operation Amotekun would be sent to the State Houses of Assembly.

The South-West governors met with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday evening at the Presidential Villa, after heated controversy that followed establishment of the security outfit.

Diverse Yoruba socio-cultural groups also protested prior to the Federal Government’s approval of the security network.

It could be recalled that some northern groups including the Miyetti Allah Hautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural group had vehemently opposed the project with concerns that it could disintegrate the country, or deployed for selfish political purpose in the region.

“We have involved the House of Assembly and the Attorney General is also involved. We will send the bill very soon. That is what we discussed in our meeting in Ibadan and we have concluded that everything will be in line with the community policing arrangement,” Akeredolu stated.

Already, Ondo state is considering to recruit 430 personnel for the security initiative, with plans to employ more men in near future.

Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun State administrators are yet to disclose the recruitment model or slots from each States.

However, it was gathered that the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission would play a vital role in the administrative operation of the security group.

Yinka Oyebode, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Ekiti State Governor, told The ICIR that, “The DAWN Commission is the brainchild of the governors from the South West States so it is driving development in the south west region…”

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had earlier tagged the network as illegal until the latest resolution.

“The setting up of the paramilitary organisation called ‘Amotekun’ is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy and Airforce, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria,” he said through Dr. Umar Gwandu, his media aide.