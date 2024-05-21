Banex Plaza shut down for investigation into attack on our officers – Army

The Nigerian Army has said that the Banex Plaza in the Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was closed to enable it to conduct a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recent attack on its personnel at the plaza.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 21, by its director of public relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army said there was a need to apprehend the ‘hoodlums’ who have been using the Banex neighbourhood as a sanctuary to pose a security threat to the FCT.

The ICIR reported how a viral video shared on X, on Saturday, May 18, showed several unidentified individuals assaulting at least two people wearing military camouflage in a ‘free-for-all fight’ at the Banex, a popular phone and accessories market.

The mob was seen beating up the men in uniform.

According to reports, the clash broke out following a disagreement over a phone sale.

However, since the incident on Saturday, the Army has shut down the entire market and positioned its officers to man the place.

The closure, which continued till when filing this report, has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media, with many describing the act as excesses by the Army and a violation of human rights.

Some also called on the Army to allow the police to handle the case as it involved civilians, instead of shutting down economic activities in the area.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident on Tuesday, the Nigerian army said the soldiers, who were attacked were unarmed, did not engage in any form of aggression, and posed no threat to anyone.

It described the attack on its officers as a cruel, unwarranted and unjustifiable.

“This is in furtherance of the need for extensive investigation to be conducted at the scene to determine both the immediate and underlying causes of this mayhem. This investigation ultimately aims at ensuring the security of the Federal Capital Territory and to prevent such unwarranted attacks on our personnel and other security operatives, as has been observed in other areas, such as the unfortunate attack in Okuama.

“The Nigerian Army will equally ensure that it diligently investigates the circumstances surrounding the presence of the personnel at the plaza and the attack that ensued,” the statement added.

The Army noted that such acts of violence against its personnel were not only condemnable but could also lead to a breakdown of law and order, posing significant threats to national security.

It further enjoined Nigerians to restrain from assaulting military personnel and other security operatives, adding that there are established channels through which grievances or misconduct by personnel could be reported to the appropriate authorities.

Earlier today, Tuesday, Daily Trust reported how one of the military personnel keeping watch of the business area, slapped a lady into a coma.

According to the report, soldiers accosted the lady who crossed a barricade at the plaza.

After questioning her, one soldier slapped her, causing her to collapse.

The lady was then hurried into a van, which quickly departed, with her destination remaining unknown as of the time of filing the report.