We did not say orientation camp would resume in two weeks – NYSC

THE Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has distanced itself from reports that the suspended orientation camp is set to resume in two weeks.

Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Spokesperson disclosed this on Sunday evening in response to the report on social media that NYSC orientation camps would soon open across the country.

The report posted on a Facebook platform named NYSC Information stated that NYSC is preparing to reopen orientation camps in two weeks and would admit half of the regular number of prospective corps members.

In an SMS sent to The ICIR, Adeyemi explained that the information did not originate from the management of the NYSC.

“The report which you claimed is on social media which states that NYSC orientation camp is set to

open in two weeks is not released by the NYSC Management, Thank you,” Adenike wrote in the text message to The ICIR.

However, there are indications that NYSC activities are set to resume as some State Coordinators have called on serving corps members to come for documentation.

A serving corps members serving in Nasarawa State who shared a message sent to him by the State Coordinator said corps who relocated to the state from other states were scheduled for documentation at the state secretariat in Lafia.

The corp member who did not want his name mentioned said this is the first time they would be called for such exercise since the ease of lockdown was introduced.

He further said that similar messages have been sent to corps members in Abuja, Abia, Niger and Lagos states.

The ICIR had reported how the authorities of NYSC suspended the orientation camp for the 2020 Batch A stream 1 following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria.