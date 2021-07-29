We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to commence a weekly lockdown of the entire South-East if Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, is not released from custody by August 8.

This was contained in a statement issued by IPOB Head of Directorate Chika Edoziem on Thursday.

According to Edoziem, the weekly lockdown would begin on August 9, and it was of the measures put in place by IPOB to ensure that Kanu was released hale and hearty.

He noted that it was aware of plans by the Nigerian government to subject Kanu to media trial and to convict him in the public before giving his public conviction an official stamp through what it called ‘the compromised Nigerian Judicial system.’

“The global community knows that Self Determination is not a crime, the Nigerian government knows equally that Self Determination does not constitute any know offence stipulated in their constitution and therefore do not have any case against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (POB).

“In recognition of the above fact and truth, the Directorate of State of IPOB demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before the 8th day of August 2021, failing which we shall commence a weekly LOCKDOWN OF BIAFRA land starting from 9th August, 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt this total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally.”

The group threatened to deal with anyone culpable in Kanu’s current ordeal should anything happen to him or his health became endangered while in custody.

The Nigerian government, through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, claimed Kanu was extradited two days before he was brought before an Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday, June 29.

Although the Nigerian authorities have refused to disclose how and where the IPOB leader was arrested, Kanu’s personal testimonies to his lawyers and his allies have fingered Kenyan security operatives in his arrest, an allegation Kenya has since refuted.

Kanu faces an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms.

Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria after soldiers raided his residence in Umuahia, Abia State, in 2017.

On Monday, the Federal High Court adjourned his trial to October 21 following the failure of the prosecuting team to produce him in court,

The court presided over by Binta Nyako ruled that Kanu’s trial would not continue in his absence and ordered the State Security Service (SSS) to produce him in court in the next adjourned date.