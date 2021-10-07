27.1 C
Abuja

WHO approves malaria vaccine for children 

Health and EnvironmentNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Picture of a mosquito that causes malaria.

Related

2mins read

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the administration of RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine on children in sub-Saharan Africa.

The vaccine acts against P. falciparum, the most deadly malaria parasite globally and the most prevalent in Africa.

In a statement on its website, the WHO says the recommendation follows the results of its ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

The programme has reached more than 800,000 children since 2019.

More than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the three countries.

The announcement came after a report indicated concerns over the emergence of artemisinin-resistant malaria parasites in Africa.

Artemisinin-based combination therapy had been most effective for treating malaria before the emergence of the vaccine.

- Advertisement -

In April, The ICIR had reported that despite contributing 25 per cent of global malaria cases, Nigeria missed out from the pilot where 1.7 million children were vaccinated in the three countries.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” the WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says in the statement.

 “Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.

“For centuries, malaria has stalked sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering. We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine, and now for the first time ever, we have such a vaccine recommended for widespread use. 

“Today’s recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent which shoulders the heaviest burden of the disease, and we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults,” he added.

.According to the WHO, malaria remains a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that more than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually.

The vaccine will be provided in a schedule of four doses in children from five months to reduce malaria disease and burden.

- Advertisement -

The WHO says the vaccine is feasible, increases equity in access to malaria prevention and has a favourable safety profile. 

It says the vaccine has no negative impact on the uptake of bednets, other childhood vaccinations, or health-seeking behaviour for febrile illness. 

Besides, the vaccination has led to a reduction of 30 per cent in deadly severe malaria, “even when introduced in areas where insecticide-treated nets are widely used, and there is good access to diagnosis and treatment.”

Meanwhile, the organisation says the next step in the process will include funding decisions from the global health community for broader rollout and country decision-making on whether to adopt the vaccine as part of national malaria control strategies.

Three institutions, namely Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and Unitaid, funded the piloting of the vaccine.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Health and Environment

WHO approves malaria vaccine for children 

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the administration of RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine...
Elections

FG’s plan to impose emergency rule proves killings are politically motivated -Anambra govt

PLANS by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to impose emergency rule on Anambra State have...
Big Investigation

Pandora Papers: Buhari visited Tinubu in corruption-tainted London villa acquired by Oyetola

Nicholas Ibekwe and Taiwo-Hassan Adebayo Governor Oyetola, a relative of Mr Tinubu, may have sabotaged...
Investigations

Investigation: Open defecation rife amongst top universities in Northwest Nigeria

By Elijah AKOJI As part of the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR’s reporting on...
Health and Environment

In two years, Nigeria lost nearly 9,000 doctors to UK, others

NIGERIA lost about 9,000 of its doctors to the United Kingdom, Canada and other...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG’s plan to impose emergency rule proves killings are politically motivated -Anambra govt

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.