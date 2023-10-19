Why I didn’t leave Super Eagles despite 29% pay cut – Peseiro

NIGERIA’S senior men’s football team, Super Eagles’ coach Jose Peseiro has revealed why he chose to extend his contract despite a 29 per cent pay cut.

The ICIR had reported the Portuguese, whose initial contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was agreed on $70,000 a month when he was employed in 2022, later agreed to receive $50,000 after the contract expired in May 2023.

Explaining why he renewed his contract, the Super Eagles tactician said his players urged him to continue his job when talks of his contract renewal stalled in September.

“The players pushed me to stay because they believe we can win (the AFCON),” the 63-year-old Portuguese coach told SkySports.

His renewed contract with the country’s apex football administration also puts him in charge of the Eagles B team.

The Portuguese, who has been mandated to lead the Eagles to at least the semi-finals at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, expressed optimism about winning the tournament title billed to be held in Cote d’Ivoire next January.

“We can win it. The players know it. They come with the same energy and belief to fight for the Super Eagles,” he added.

The three-time African champions last won the AFCON in 2013. led by late coach Stephen Keshi.

They are drawn against hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in the first round in group A.