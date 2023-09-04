Super Eagles’ coach Peseiro extends contract despite 29% pay cut

THE Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro will continue his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF as the head coach despite agreeing to a 29 percent pay cut.

His employer, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), made this announcement on Sunday.

The NFF said in a statement that the 63-year-old Portuguese will now lead Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations after his initial one-year contract ran out in July.

Peseiro’s initial contract with the country’s apex football administration was agreed on $70,000 a month, but it is understood the new agreement will have his monthly pay at $50,000 after the federation said they could no longer afford his previous salary.

The ICIR calculated the head coach’s pay cut dropped to 29 per cent.

Ahead of the Africa Cup to be hosted by the Ivory Coast in January 2024, he has been handed the target of leading the Super Eagles to at least the semi-finals.

The three-time African champions have 12 points from five qualifying matches and have already secured a place in the tournament.

However, the Super Eagles will need at least a point against Sao Tome and Principe next weekend to win their group ahead of second-placed Guinea Bissau, who are on 10 points and play at home to Sierra Leone.

Ahead of the match, Nigeria has called up several uncapped players, including Victor Boniface, Gift Orban and Jordan Torunarigha.

Among the players recalled up for the match include Portugal-based left-back, Bruno Onyemaechi, Tyronne Ebuehi, defensive midfielder Raphael Onyedika and defender Jamilu Collins, who has returned from a long-term injury.