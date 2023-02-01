35.4 C
Abuja

Why youths are not fit to rule Nigeria — El-Rufai

Beloved John
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.
KADUNA State governor Nasir El-Rufai has said Nigerian youths are unfit to rule the nation because they lack the experience required to carry out the tasks such a position will require.

El-Rufai described the country as a complex society that requires experience.

The governor said this on Wednesday, February 1, during a Channels TV Sunrise Daily interview.

According to him, the younger generation who want to rule the nation find it difficult to convince the political class and the populace of their experience to hold the country together.

He said, “It requires a track record of performance that a 50-year-old cannot have and cannot convince the political class or general public.

“Instinctively, I will love to see younger people at different levels of leadership, and we have tried to do that in Kaduna. We brought in young people who have performed wonderfully, and a few have disappointed, as is usual.

“We have brought in women, and they have done very well. A few have disappointed.”

El-Rufai said septuagenarians running for office are transitional leaders who will usher youths into the political position and build capacity.

“I hope is that whoever is President of Nigeria and I can say if Asiwaju wins or when Asiwaju wins because I am confident, he will win.

“You will see an extensive collection of young people in the administration because Asiwaju sees his role as that of a transitional leader to fix some of the problems we have but build a new leadership class.

“That is the only way because it is challenging for a 40 or 50-year-old to convince Nigerians or those of us in the political system that he has the experience,” he added.

Beloved John

