Wike increases number of special assistants on political units to 200,000

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike
RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has increased the number of his newly appointed special assistants on political units to 200,000.

This is coming barely 24 hours after he inaugurated 100,000 special assistants on political units, the first set of the appointees, on Thursday.

Speaking at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Friday, Wike said he decided to increase the number to accommodate more people who had shown a willingness to work for him.

Wike said the gesture was part of the stomach infrastructure he promised the state, alongside physic infrastructure.

He asked local government chairmen to return to their domains and identify more people for appointments.

The governor recently appointed the special assistants, who are to take charge of political units ahead of the 2023 general election in their respective wards.

Bankole Abe
