Wike pledges to allocate FCT land to UniPort, gifts school N350m

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has pledged to allocate land in Abuja to the University of Port Harcourt (UniPort) for building the school’s Centre for Leadership and Political Studies.

Wike made the pledge on Monday, March 17, while receiving the university’s Governing Council, led by Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Mao Ohuabunwa, a former senator.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ohuabunwa had appealed for Wike’s support to develop the centre, modeled after the John F. Kennedy Leadership Center in the United States.

He said “Wikematics Political Ideology” would be part of the centre’s curriculum.

He also sought assistance in setting up a multimedia centre at the university’s Convocation Arena as part of UniPort’s upcoming 50th-anniversary.

Responding, Wike assured the delegation that he would provide land for the leadership centre but emphasised that FCT funds would not be used for the project.

However, the report noted that Wike personally committed N350 million to the multimedia project, claiming they were contributions from his wife and close associates.

“Government alone cannot do it. Those of us who graduated from the university, and who God has helped, should also support.

“I cannot take FCT money and give it to you, no, but I will give you land to build your centre.

”My wife, my friends, and I will provide the money needed to build the multimedia centre you have asked for,” he said.

The minister, an alumnus of UniPort, described his support as a way of giving back to the institution where he earned his first degree in Political Science before studying Law.

He encouraged the university’s management to seek further support from other successful alumni, including Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo.

Earlier, Ohuabunwa had commended Wike for his feats as FCT Minister and congratulated him on his appointment.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

He noted that UniPort would mark its golden jubilee in 2025 with a N10 billion endowment fund and highlighted Wike’s previous contributions to the university’s development.

The ICIR reports that since he assumed office as minister in August 2023, Wike has, in addition to several roads he constructed or completed, embarked on demolition spree, targeting structures he claimed were built on illegally acquired land.

Several reports by The ICIR showed how the minister demolished homes and businesses across Abuja, with many residents accusing him of displacing them illegally.

The demolitions have sparked legal battles and protests, with affected citizens and communities, particularly the indigenous people of FCT, questioning the minister’s criteria for land reclamation.