Abuja

Wike to political parties: No rally in Rivers without permission

Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor
RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has vowed that political parties will not be allowed to hold rallies in the state without permission.

Wike made the vow on Monday, December 5, at a flag-off ceremony for a road project in Eleme, Rivers State.

Wike said parties must follow official procedures before using public facilities for campaigns and rallies in the state.

“What we are saying is that if you want to use primary schools or secondary schools apply so that when you dirty (sic) or destroy the place government can come and clean it.

“We are not saying that you are not entitled to use the place for rallies – dare us we will tell you that we are in charge of Rivers State.

“I have told PDP, you must apply and pay the money and we will allow you to use the place.

“You cannot tell me to allow you to hold a rally and when you destroy the place you will criticize the government,” the governor said.

Wike, who has been engaged in a face-off with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, insisted that the G5 governors will not be disrespected.

“What I want to tell the PDP presidential candidate is that we need peace in Rivers State

“We cannot allow any member of the PDP campaign council to insult the members of G5.”

