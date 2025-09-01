Wike vows to demolish Abuja shanties

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to evict residents living in Abuja shanties, describing them as illegal structures that serve as hideouts for criminals.

Wike issued the warning on Monday, September 1, during a live media chat. He said people behind insecurity, kidnappings, and ‘one-chance’ mostly lived in shanties.

“When you say shanties, are shanties legal? You see, we cannot joke with the security. You have complained about insecurity, kidnapping, and ‘one-chance’. These are people who occupy all these shanties.

“In fact, sometimes, they take over the corridors where the road is supposed to pass. And when you want to do the road, they say, ‘compensate’. Compensate who? It is not correct. Mind you, criminals don’t stay where you will locate them. Criminals stay in these locations where you cannot locate them,” he stated.

The minister argued that any government unable to guarantee the safety of its citizens had no justification to remain in power, noting that poverty was not an excuse to allow criminals continue to increase and terrorize citizens.

He said it was not possible for the Federal Government to build houses for every Nigerian.

“You see, we have to be careful about this poverty thing and no poverty thing. We cannot say because of poverty, we should allow you to kill people, to rob people, to kidnap people.

“We’re going to make sure that all illegal occupants of anywhere will be thrown out. It’s unfortunate. There’s nothing we can do about it because security is paramount.

He added that shanties defaced the city. He used the platform to inform Nigerians and Abuja residents that he was not intimidated by whatever anyone said.

In December 2024 Wike said the structures being demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) were properties illegally built on government lands, noting that he would not be swayed by blackmail.

The ICIR reported in August that the FCTA announced plans to pull down all illegal settlements, particularly shanties in Area 1, Durumi which it said had become an operational base for criminals, especially kidnappers, drug peddlers, and one-chance operators.