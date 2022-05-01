- Advertisement -
Workers’ Day: Obaseki increases minimum wage to N40,000

Tayo ODUNLAMI
EDO State Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy Philip Shaibu with a Cross section of workers during the celebration of this year's Workers'Day
1min read

THE Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved a new minimum wage of N40,000 per month for workers in the state.

“As we all know, the minimum of N30,000 can barely sustain a family,” Obaseki said while delivering a speech in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration in Benin on Sunday.

“It will be immoral and mindless of us to continue to pretend that we do not know that our workers are suffering.

“The government of Edo has now decided to review the minimum for Edo workers from N30,000 to N40,000 a month. Undoubtedly, Edo is the first state since the current outbreak of coronavirus to take this initiative,” he said.

The governor noted that the gesture was to enable workers in the state cushion the effects of rising inflation in the country.

He said that although the increase would have an adverse economic impact on the state’s finances, his government was prepared to make sacrifices for workers to live a better life.

He added that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare of Edo workers, and promised to equip them with the capacity and enabling environment to do their work.

The governor also assured the people of his administration’s commitment to retired workers and senior citizens of the state.

Obaseki disclosed that in line with the recent agreement it had with the pension union, his administration had approved the payment of the new harmonized amount to pensioners in the state.

“In view of the prevailing economic circumstances, I have now approved, effective this May, the agreement we reached with the Union of Pensioners that the harmonized amount would be paid from May 2022.

“Government is aware of the difficulties faced by the pensioners due to the non-payment of pension and gratuities to pensioners by previous governments. This responsibility is huge and will require a substantial part of our resources to settle them.

“However, we are not a government that is known for running away from challenges; we will look for a way to tackle these challenges,” he said.

Obaseki urged workers in the state to take advantage of opportunities offered by his administration in the agricultural sector to increase food production in the country.

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

