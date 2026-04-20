WSCIJ seeks pitches for investigative stories

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Media Opportunities
WSCIJ seeks pitches for investigative stories
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Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

THE Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is inviting applications from local investigative journalists for story support under the Collaborative Media Engagement for Development Inclusivity and Accountability (CMEDIA) project.

This call opened on April 16, 2026, and will close on April 2026. CMEDIA seeks to strengthen accountability journalism at the local level by supporting high-quality investigative stories that interrogate governance, amplify underreported voices, and drive measurable change.

Through this call, selected journalists will receive support to produce in-depth, evidence-based reports that uncover systemic issues and promote transparency and accountability.

Applicants are expected to propose investigative story projects that (i) address pressing local issues, including governance, service delivery, human rights, public spending, environment, health, education, and social justice.

(ii) Interrogate national policies, decisions, or trends through a local lens, demonstrating how broader systemic issues affect specific communities or populations.

(iii) Amplify affected communities and underreported voices, ensuring those most impacted are meaningfully represented.

(iv) Show clear potential for accountability outcomes, such as exposing wrongdoing, highlighting implementation gaps, or prompting institutional or community-level responses.

(v) Are evidence-driven and feasible, with identifiable sources, data points, or access pathways within the programme timeline.

(vi) Demonstrate originality and relevance, offering depth, context, and fresh insight into recurring or emerging issues.

(vii) Include potential for follow-up reporting and impact tracking beyond initial publication.

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The deadline for applications is April 30, 2026. Interested applicants should apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

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