Zamfara govt pays N25m license fee debt to NBC

Raji Olatunji
Map Of Zamfara State
THE Zamfara State government has paid the sum of N25 million to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to settle outstanding licence fees which accumulated since 2017.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau, the state capital.

According to the statement, Governor Bello Mohammed gave approval for the immediate payment of the outstanding debt to the NBC last week.

The approval was aimed at averting the shutdown of the state’s broadcast organisations.

The statement said, “The money which has already been paid into the Commission’s account on Friday last week is part of the government’s promises to keep cordial working relations with the Commission and other media outfits to ensure people are fully informed of government programmes and policies for the development of the state.”

According to Dosara, the Zamfara State government had paid N5 million out of the N37 million debt it was owing since last year.

Appreciating the efforts of the governor for paying the debt, Dosara “congratulated the people of the state for having a responsible and highly responsive governor like him”.

The commissioner further urged residents of the state to keep praying for the governor.

Raji Olatunji
