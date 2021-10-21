28.3 C
Abuja

Zamfara women block Gusau-Kaduna Road to protest incessant bandits’ attacks

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Bandits
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA

Related

1min read

THE federal highway linking Gusau to Kaduna State was, on Thursday, blocked by hundreds of women protesting incessant bandits’ attacks in Zamfara State.

The women were from the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The ICIR understands that the protest paralysed vehicular movement and left many commuters stranded on the ever busy road.

Speaking with newsmen, the women lamented that they had been left at the mercy of the terrorists who attacked them at will and raped some of them.

“I have to join the protest because the authorities are not doing anything to protect us from this hopeless situation,” one Talatu Sani was quoted by the Punch to have said.

She said she left her village of Cediya because the bandits often went to the village to rape women and steal their food and animals.

The protest is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari claimed his administration had taken steps to obliterate the activities of bandits.

- Advertisement -

Buhari had, in his goodwill message to Muslims across the country on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Maulud celebration, claimed that increased activities of the armed forces, Police Force and intelligence agencies had curbed banditry, noting that they had effectively responded to the security challenges in the nation.

According to him, increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energised Police, security and military leadership, was helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality, and economic sabotage.

He suggested to journalists and media houses to stop reporting about insecurity in the country, urging them to start writing about ‘declining insecurity.’

On Sunday, the terrorists attacked unarmed and innocent citizens in Goronyo town, the headquarters of Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto and killed more than 30 persons.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Zamfara women block Gusau-Kaduna Road to protest incessant bandits’ attacks

THE federal highway linking Gusau to Kaduna State was, on Thursday, blocked by hundreds...
News

Pandora Papers: Code of Conduct Bureau set to probe Peter Obi, Bello-Koko others

By Adebayo HASSAN The CCB, the agency dealing with corruption, conflict of interest, and abuse...
Opinion

Chidi Anselm Odinkalu: Ken Nnamani – the man who sold his conscience

By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu KENECHUKWU (Ken) Nnamani, trustee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),...
Featured News

Terror group that tried to topple my govt active in Nigeria, Erdoğan says in Abuja

TURKISH President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in...
Media News

Nigerian Ojoma Akor places third at 2021 malnutrition reporting award

NIGERIAN Ojoma Akor, Kenyan Leon Lidigu and Indian Srishti Jaswal have been announced winners...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePandora Papers: Code of Conduct Bureau set to probe Peter Obi, Bello-Koko others

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.