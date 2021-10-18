28.1 C
Abuja

Bandits kill over 30 people in Sokoto

Vincent Ufuoma
Bandits
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA

MORE than 30 persons have been brutally murdered in cold blood by terrorists suspected to be bandits in Sokoto State.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwa disclosed this when he played host to the Chief of Army Staff Farouk Yahaya on Monday.

According to the statement signed by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity Muhammad Bello, the killings took place in Goronyo town, the headquarters of Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor noted that the terrorists stormed the town in the early hours of Monday and carried out the dastardly and mindless act.

He admitted that although the number of casualties was yet to be determined, more than 30 corpses had been counted.

“Between last night, yesterday evening till this morning, we were greeted with a very dastardly attack in Goronyo local government, particularly Goronyo township, where scores and tens have lost their lives and still counting,” he said.

“We’re not sure of the figure. But it is 30 something.”

He appealed for synergy between the Army and other security operatives in the state while requesting the presence of more forces and the deployment of more resources.

He also pledged that his administration would continue to support the Army and other security operatives in the state.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

