29.1 C
Abuja

Zulum donates Govt House diesel to hospitals in darkness during unannounced visit

Health and EnvironmentHealth
Marcus Fatunmole
Governor Babagana Zulum at one of the hospitals on Friday night
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

BORNO State Governor Babagana Zulum surprised many patients and workers at two hospitals in Maiduguri on Friday night when he ordered his aides to move diesel meant for the Government House to the facilities after realising they were in darkness.

The governor paid an unscheduled visit to the hospitals on his way from Abuja, a statement on his Facebook Page read Saturday morning.

Some people told him that the facilities had been without light for days.

Zulum wondered at the hospitals why none of their management staff or governing board members informed him about the outage.

The Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital and Fatima Ali Sheriff Maternity Hospital are both around densely populated Bulumkutu communities in Maiduguri.

The governor confirmed patients were in darkness because there was no diesel supply to standby generators.

Both hospitals rely on generators because they lack an electricity supply from the national grid.

- Advertisement -

Boko Haram has destroyed electricity equipment along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, and efforts by the state and the Federal Government to restore connections to the area is yet to achieve the desired result.

The governor said, “If we can power our streetlights constantly, I see no reason we cannot power our hospitals.”

Governor Babagana Zulum and his team at one of the hospitals on Friday night. The governor could not be identified in the crowd because of the darkness.

Zulum, an engineering professor, asked persons in charge of generators at both hospitals some technical questions, which led to his confirmation that the generators had no problems. They were fully functional but lacked diesel to power them.

The governor decried the situation and consoled patients and their loved ones for being in darkness despite dealing with illnesses.

“Wondering the quickest way to mobilise diesel, the governor directed that available diesel meant to power generators at the Government House, Maiduguri, where he lives, be immediately transferred by trucks to both hospitals, pending his meeting with officials of the state’s Ministry of Health the following day, to find a sustainable solution.”

Governor Babagana Zulum, at one of the hospitals on Friday night, listens to the hospital’s staff on duty as they brief him about the power crisis.

To ensure sustainable electricity in both hospitals, the governor directed upgrading the existing solar-powered installation at Fatima Ali Sheriff Maternity Hospital.

He also ordered installing solar power at Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Zulum is popular for paying unscheduled visits to public institutions and making prompt interventions, including rewarding or sanctioning officials who do well or fall short of their responsibilities. 

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

I bear the light; I'll beam it everywhere. Marcus loves his job dearly, and he gives it his best.
Do you have any information for me? Contact me via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org or Facebook Messenger @ Marcus Omoniyi Fatunmole. Together, we can make Nigeria work.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

2023: Obi seeks campaign donations from Nigerians

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has made campaign fundraising...
INEC

PVCs collection starts December 12, include weekends – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission says the collection of Permanent Voter Cards will be...
Oil and Gas

Amid dwindling oil revenue, non-oil sector contributes 73% to FG’s account – Finance Minister

THE Federal Government has lauded the non-oil sector for contributing 73 per cent to...
News

Qatar 2022: Ghana’s penalty woes return, but Uruguay still fall short

ANOTHER crucial penalty miss paved the way for Ghana's group-stage exit. In 2010, the Black...
Health

Nasarawa employs 300 health workers after ICIR’s reports

THE Nasarawa State Government has employed 300 health workers to boost primary healthcare services...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Obi seeks campaign donations from Nigerians

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.