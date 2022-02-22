33.1 C
Abuja

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

NewsPolitics and Governance
Odinaka ANUDU
Electoral Act Amendment Bill
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

AMID pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, here is a summary of 10 key provisions of the proposed legislation.

READ ALSO:

Planned protest: Nobody can force Buhari to sign electoral bill – Adesina

Nigerians groan over fuel scarcity as Buhari sends N2.557 trillion supplementary budget to NASS for subsidy

Electoral bill: Parties to obtain aspirants’ written consent before adopting consensus candidates

Fresh controversy over electoral bill as Senate adopts consensus option

  1. Clause 29(1) stipulates that parties must conduct primaries and submit their list of candidates at least 180 days before the general elections.
  2. Clause 65 states that INEC can review results declared under duress. 
  3. Clause 3(3) states that funds for general elections must be released at least one year before the election.
  4. Clause 51 says that the total number of accredited voters will become a factor in determining over-voting at election tribunals.
  5. Clause 54(2) makes provisions for people with disabilities and special needs.
  6. Clause 47 gives legislative backing for smart card readers and any other voter accreditation technology that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deploy.
  7. Clause 34 gives political parties power to conduct a primary election to replace a candidate who died during an election.
  8. Clause 50 gives INEC the legal backing for electronic transmission of election results.
  9. Clause 94 allows for early commencement of the campaign season. By this provision, the campaign season will now start 150 days to the election day and end 24 hours before the election.
  10. Clause 84 stipulates that anyone holding a political office  – ministers, commissioners, special advisers and others – must relinquish the position before they can be eligible to participate in the electoral process either as a candidate or as a delegate.
[email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

COVID-19

COVID-19: NPHCDA launches mass vaccination strategy, site finder

THE National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has launched the Service Delivery, Communication,...
Business and Economy

Labour faults IMF’s fuel subsidy advice to Nigerian government

THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have faulted the...
News

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

AMID pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the reworked Electoral Act Amendment Bill...
Judiciary

Jonathan’s ex minister, two others jailed three months for money laundering

FORMER Minister of Water Resources Sarah Ochekpe has been sentenced along with two others...
News

Twitter agreed to give access to Nigerian security agencies to monitor violent content – Lai Mohammed

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has revealed that Twitter agreed to open...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Nigerian military airstrike kills seven children in Niger Republic

Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship, eligibility to run for president

15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali arrive Abuja

President Kenyatta mourns as Kenyan ambassador dies in Nigeria

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

Nigerian health workers issue COVID-19 cards without vaccination – Report

Confusion as APC makes U-turn, fixes national convention March 26

Ritual killings: FG determined to regulate social media – Lai Mohammed

Planned protest: Nobody can force Buhari to sign electoral bill – Adesina

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleJonathan’s ex minister, two others jailed three months for money laundering
Next articleLabour faults IMF’s fuel subsidy advice to Nigerian government

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.