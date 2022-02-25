34.1 C
Abuja

Finally, Buhari signs electoral bill into law

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Buhari
File: President Muhammadu Buhari during the signing of the bill
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Buhari assented to the bill on Friday, a few days after a presidential aide assured Nigerians that it would be signed in a matter of hours.

The ICIR had reported that Buhari declined assent to the electoral bill on five previous occasions.

READ ALSO:

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Senate removes direct primary clause, passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill again

After 30 years, Buhari signs new Companies and Allied Matters Bill into law

- Advertisement -

Buhari declined assent to the bill for the fifth time in December 2021, blaming a clause which compelled political parties to adopt direct primaries as his reason for rejecting the proposed legislation.

To address Buhari’s concerns, the National Assembly upon resumption after its Yuletide recess moved quickly to amend the bill.

On January 25, the National Assembly passed the amended electoral bill which provided political parties with three models of primary elections – direct, indirect and consensus.

The amended bill was subsequently transmitted to Buhari on January 31, in line with provisions of Section 58 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2 LFN 2004.

As Buhari finally signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, here is a summary of 10 key provisions of the law as articulated by Enough Is Enough, a non-governmental and civil society organisation. 

Infographics by The ICIR Data Team

- Advertisement -

Nigerians had mounted pressure on Buhari to sign the new law and during the week, about 26 civil society organisations protested against the delay in assenting to the bill.

Reacting to the pressure mounted on the president, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, in a statement titled ‘Assent to electoral bill: No need for saber rattling’, insisted that Buhari cannot be forced to sign the law.

Adesina also accused some groups of using the electoral bill to score cheap political points.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Finally, Buhari signs electoral bill into law

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law. Buhari assented...
Conflict and Security

Tracking the ransom: How multi-million naira kidnapping industry is growing in Northern Nigeria

IN Nigeria, kidnapping has grown into a multi-million naira industry; kidnappers often tagged 'bandits'...
World News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 10 things you need to know

AS the Russia-Ukraine tension escalated into a full-scale war on Thursday after President Vladimir...
World News

Russia trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukraine president Zelensky

Chernobyl nuclear power plant © Ukrainetrek.com EXPLOSIONS were seen and heard across major cities in...
News

ICPC arraigns retiree over alleged pension fraud

THE Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a retiree, Nyong Effiong Major, over...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Buhari mourns National Anthem co-composer’s death at 65

Adama Adama, owner of Enadama Group, defrauds investor of over N8m, shuts down office

How passenger volumes, price hike, fuel scarcity hamper Nigeria’s aviation sector growth

Updated: No sunny side for Nigeria as oil price tops $105 on Russia’s invasion...

US courts fix May for trial of Abidemi Rufai, sentencing of Charles Onus

World leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

How the death of Osinbajo’s outrider changed Abuja community

Russia trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukraine president Zelensky

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTracking the ransom: How multi-million naira kidnapping industry is growing in Northern Nigeria

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.