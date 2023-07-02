24.1 C
10th NASS to prioritise climate change -‐ Deputy Speaker

Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps

THE Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says the 10th National Assembly will prioritise addressing climate change issues in the country. 

He said this in a statement on Saturday, July 1, issued to commemorate the 2023 International Day of the Parliament.

The International Day of the Parliament was introduced in 2018 through a United Nations General Assembly Resolution and is celebrated annually on June 30. 

According to the United Nations, the goal is to review the progress that parliaments have made in achieving some of their goals and responsibilities. 

The event for 2023 is themed, ‘Parliaments for the Planet’.

And to keep up with Nigeria’s climate change commitment, the lawmaker said the National Assembly will be more responsive to climate change issues.

He said the assembly would adopt greener policies and sustainable cultures to address the country’s climate crisis. 

“Climate action begins at home. Parliaments and those who work in them can take concrete steps towards reducing their carbon footprint, both as institutions and individuals.

“By adopting greener policies and embracing a culture of sustainability, parliaments can help in addressing the crisis caused by climate change.

“As a newly inaugurated National Assembly member, I want to assure Nigerians and the key stakeholders on climate change issues that we will prioritise climate change issues as the parliament settles down.

“The 10th Parliament would lead by example. We shall prioritise the greening of our parliament, greening the way we work, and we will lead and foster a culture of sustainable change,” he said.

Earlier, the House of Representatives had demanded that the Federal Government implement the carbon credit scheme to mitigate the impact of climate change in the country.

The carbon credit scheme is a policy where industries are encouraged to reduce their carbon footprint to earn calculated carbon credit (per ton of carbon). 

Enterprises that exceed emission thresholds are sanctioned with fines.

Climate Change issues in Nigeria

Climate change is having a severe impact on Nigeria. It is evident in how it affects average daily weather temperature, causing intense humidity, rainfall or sunshine in a location over an extended period. 

According to the House of Representatives, climate change has led to seasons of drought and flood, which affected agricultural activities. 

The lawmakers said the country is experiencing the devastating impact of climate change, as desertification races southward at a speed of 0.6km per annum, and gully and coastal erosions destroy communities and farmlands, thus drying up Lake Chad.

Flooding has claimed hundreds of lives while displacing millions.

In 2019, the National Emergency Management Agency revealed floods had displaced approximately 1.9 million Nigerians. In 2022, flooding displaced over 2 million people in the country. 

    However, Nigeria is a signatory to several climate change treaties. 

    There’s the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement. The country is also a part of the Copenhagen Accord, the Doha Amendment and the Marrakesh Accords.

    These agreements aim to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and limit the impacts of climate change.

    These agreements also encourage counties to work together to develop policies and strategies to address the individual climate crisis. They also help countries to reduce their carbon footprints and transition to a low-carbon economy.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

