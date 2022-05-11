2023: Afenifere faults Emefiele’s presidential ambition

— 2 mins read

THE pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has knocked the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over his presidential ambition and involvement in partisan politics.

Afenifere, in a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, on Wednesday, also faulted what it described as Emefiele’s move to arm-twist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to allow him participate, while still the CBN governor, in the process towards contesting the party primary for the presidential oofice.

Although Afenifere admitted that every Nigerian that is of the required age has a constitutional right to seek a political office, it expressed shock that Emefiele would want to breach his oath of office.

The group noted that the Nigerian economy had suffered an unprecedented deficit under the CBN governor.

The statement said, “While every adult Nigerian has a right to aspire and, indeed, contest for any position, there are some basic virtues expected from such aspirants beyond satisfying the legal requirements.

“Some of these are probity, integrity and morality. Under Emefiele, the Central Bank and, by implication, the Nigerian economy, have suffered an unprecedented integrity deficit.

“For the CBN governor to have rushed to the court to seek protection even when none of those he sued has initiated any action against him is a tacit admission on his part that what he is doing (or is about to do) is not only wrong but could earn him sanctions.”

The ICIR had reported that the CBN governor had gone to court to seek constitutional clarification as to whether or not he could remain in office while running for president.

Last week, a group reportedly purchased the APC presidential form for Emefiele.

But the CBN governor disassociated himself from the group, saying he would buy the form with his own money whenever he decides to contest the election.

He also said he would take a decision on the presidential race in the next few days.

Emefiele’s alleged presidential bid has been condemned by many Nigerians, who are demanding his resignation.

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said President Muhammadu Buhari should remove Emefiele from the position of CBN governor if he refused to resign.

There are concerns that Emefiele’s interest in the election may clash with Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007, which states, “The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank, and while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not, except such personal or charitable causes are as may be determined by the Board, and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties.”