2023: INEC cautions against provocative outbursts during campaigns

Vincent Ufuoma
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned politicians and political parties to avoid using provocative and abusive words during campaigns.

The Head of the Commission’s Election and Party Monitoring (EPM), Abdullahi Ibrahim-Umar, gave the caution at a stakeholders forum in Katsina State on Friday.

Ibrahim-Umar, admonishing political parties to conduct their campaigns in adherence to section 92 (1-6) of the 2022 Electoral Law, called on them to conduct their campaigns in a peaceful, orderly and mature manner.

He said, “The law provides that a political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly, especially if such is likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.

“Also, Electoral Act 2022 section 92 (1) says political campaigns, rallies and processions should not be conducted in places designated for religious worship, police stations, and other public offices.”
He warned further that political campaigns should also not promote, propagate or attack political parties, candidates, their programmes or ideologies.

“Political parties and contestants need to internalise what constitutes campaign regulations or restrictions as contained in the Electoral Act 2022 to avoid committing an offence that is liable to conviction to fine, imprisonment, or both.

“As the saying goes, ‘ignorance of the law is not an excuse’.

”Transparency in these areas boosts confidence in the election processes on the part of contestants and voters.

“This may serve to shed light on any unfair practices or potential abuses of state power where they exist,” Ibrahim-Umar said.

Vincent Ufuoma
