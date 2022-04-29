- Advertisement -
25.1 C
Abuja

2023: Ministers who refuse to resign risk nullification of their election – Gbajabiamila

NewsPolitics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker house of representatives. Photo: Today News Africa.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has warned ministers who are seeking elective offices in 2023 that they risk the nullification of their election if they don’t resign before the polls.

Gbajabiamila gave the warning while speaking with the London Service of Channels Television on Thursday.

Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act stipulated that political appointees, including ministers, cannot participate in the electoral process.

However, some ministers who have declared their intention to contest in the 2023 elections are yet to resign.

Gbajabiamila expressed concerns over the development.

Although some of the aspirants have cited a subsisting court judgement on the matter as the reason for their refusal to resign, Gbajabiamila noted that there was a conflicting ruling on the matter.

“There are a number of people who have been mischievous. Some appointees have resigned their appointments to seek election, while there are some who remain obstinate, for want of a better word.

- Advertisement -

“But then, there is also a court decision that said that nullification by the court should not be executed as of yet. Then, there has also been an appeal by the National Assembly to set it aside.

“So, invariably, it is a personal decision that they have to make.

“Therefore, the risk they run at the end of it all is if the court does find that the National Assembly was well within its rights to make such a provision that you are contesting an election while still a political appointee, then you are on a very serious risk of having your election bid annulled,” he said.

According to him, the National Assembly added the clause in Section 84(12) to the electoral law in order to correct certain flaws in the country’s electoral process.

“There was a reason for every law. And that particular provision had a reason behind it. It had mischief it sought to cure and we all know what that mischief is,” he added.

Section 84(12) of the 2022 Electoral Act stated: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

The National Assembly unanimously rejected a request by Buhari to amend the section in March.

- Advertisement -

Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba have all declared their intention to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has declared his intention to contest the governorship election in Kebbi State.

Despite being the custodian of the law, Malami has vowed on many occasions that he won’t resign until his tenure elapsed as a minister.

While Amaechi has cited a subsisting court judgement for refusing to resign, Ngige told reporters on Tuesday that he would only be guided by the letters of the 1999 Constitution on his fundamental human rights.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

2023: Ken Nnamani joins presidential race, promises to lead Nigeria to prosperity

FORMER Senate President Ken Nnamani has joined the 2023 presidential race under the platform...
News

Forgery: NYSC confirms ICIR’s investigation, promises preventive measures

FOLLOWING an investigation by The ICIR into how corps members falsify medical fitness certificates...
Agriculture

Unhealthy meat: FG asked to overhaul abattoir operations nationwide

THE Federal Government has been advised to overhaul abattoir operations in the country to...
Media Opportunities

European Geosciences Union offers science fellowship

THE European Geosciences Union (EGU) is accepting applications for the 11th edition of its Science...
News

2023: PDP screens Atiku, Saraki, Anyim, other presidential aspirants

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently screening aspirants who are seeking the party's...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

How Amnesty International turns blind eye to human rights abuses in Nigeria, bullies staff 

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleINSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in preparation for ‘rapture’
Next article2023: PDP screens Atiku, Saraki, Anyim, other presidential aspirants

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.