2023: My priorities if I emerge president – SDP candidate

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
THE presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has outlined security, education and eradication of poverty as his main priorities if he emerged the president of Nigeria.

Adebayo said this while responding to questions at a Twitter space organised by The ICIR on Friday.

He said Nigeria’s problem was easy to solve but successive Nigerian governments lacked the right approach to tackle them.

“I would work towards eradication and not alleviation of poverty. Nigeria is rich enough not to have poor people around. If you have 133 million people of your citizens in poverty, there is no greater agenda. You can’t look away,” he said.

He further pledged to make education affordable, bridge infrastructural gaps in schools and create jobs for young people.

On insecurity, he said, “I would make everyone safe. Nobody would be running away from bandits and terrorists,” he said.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

