2023: Our major challenge is South-East, PDP will win four zones – Saraki

Theophilus Adedokun
File Photo: Bukola Saraki
Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi is the biggest threat to the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-East.

Saraki disclosed this while speaking on Arise TV on Monday, January 16.

He said PDP will win the presidential election in four zones – North-West, North-East, South-South and North-Central.

“South-South is a strong PDP area. We will do very well in South-South. South-East, the challenge we have there, of course, is Labour Party.

“But we will still do well in the South-East and take our 25 per cent. We will do well in North-Central; we will do well in North-West and North-East.

“We need four zones. By the time you have four zones, you will win the election. The four zones that we will win are North-West, North-East, South-South and North-Central, and we will take our 25 per cent in more than 24 states. There is no doubt about that,” Saraki said.

Speaking on internal crisis in the PDP, the former Senate President said the G5 governors will reconcile with the party before the general elections.

“What the G5 want is not something that can be done easily. It requires addressing the Constitution of the party and processes. It is not what can be done by one individual.

“What the G5 is asking is insurance of equity and balancing for everybody is on the same page and nobody is against what they’re saying. It’s about timing. When it should be done. How should we go about it? And I promise you we are working to see that the issues were addressed.”

