Abducted Abuja sisters: Former Minister of Communications Isa Pantami’s friend offers to pay N50m ransom 

A FORMER Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has disclosed that one of his friends has proposed to pay N50 million ransom to kidnappers to secure the release of the five remaining sisters who were abducted in Abuja a few days ago.

Pantami, who did not disclose his friend’s name, revealed this in a tweet on his X handle on Sunday, January 14.

“I am personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals. However, since it became clear that we lost our daughter Nabeeha yesterday, and the five remaining daughters have been threatened, as I spoke with the father on the matter yesterday and today.

“Furthermore, I spoke with a friend and a brother who offered to pay the remaining 50 million Naira of the 60m immediately.

“I conveyed the account number of the father of our daughters, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, to the friend and brother to send the money directly. Any additional amount earlier generated from yesterday, the father can use to treat the daughters and other family members in sha Allah,” he posted.

The former minister also prayed for the soul of Nabeeha, a member of the kidnapped family who has been reportedly the kidnappers killed.

The ICIR reported on Sunday that Nigerian security operatives, particularly the police and Army, came under fire for failure to rescue abducted family members over ten days after they were kidnapped in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The ICIR observed widespread outrage among Nigerians on social media when it was reported that the gunmen had killed one of the six children kidnapped.

The deceased lady, identified as Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, was killed on Friday, January 13, and has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

Nabeeha was a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state.

The killing occurred after the release of their father, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, two days after their abduction. It was reported that the father and the six siblings, who are all females, were abducted on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Their abduction and the subsequent release of their father led to the initiation of a crowdfunding campaign (with the hashtag #Najeebaandhersisters) to raise the ransom money as the kidnappers demanded N60 million for the release of the children.

Believing the family wasn’t serious enough about the payment, the kidnappers killed Nabeeha as a warning to the family to ace the payment, The ICIR learnt.

They are now requesting a sum of N65 million to secure the release of the remaining five children.

While many Nigerians have remained steadfast in their support of raising the funds, they are also criticising the security operative for showing no or less interest in the case.

The ICIR gathered that despite the widespread clamour for their rescue since their abduction, the police did not make a public comment regarding the abduction until Saturday, January 13, when Muyiwa Adejobi, the Nigerian Police PRO, stated that the police are on the case.

Meanwhile, several Nigerians on X have faulted Adejobi’s response and claimed that the NPF is not proactive enough in fighting against insecurity.

They also claimed that the culprits would have been apprehended if it was an abuse directed at any influential public officials.

Nigerians have also called on the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, and the Minister, Nyesom Wike, to Fastrack the ransom donation and prioritise rescuing the remaining children.