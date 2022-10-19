22.1 C
Abuja

Boko Haram: 100,000 killed, 2 million displaced, N3.24trn lost

Conflict and SecurityDefence
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Boko Haram insurgency has led to the loss of 100,000 lives and displacement of over two million persons, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor disclosed on Tuesday.

The CDS, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat in Abuja, also disclosed that the insurgency has led to the loss of $9 billion (N3.24 trillion) in damages.

The defense chief however said the insurgents are now restricted to a corner of the territory they previously inhabited.

But he also noted that they have made some inroads into the North-West.

Irabor added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received N2.5 trillion in seven years in budgetary provision. According to him, the military have been able to “tremendously” increase internal security operations.

However, he regretted that the amount received is just 35 per cent of the military’s requirements and below 0.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

While speaking on operations in the Niger Delta, he said militancy has transmuted to crude oil theft, noting the gaps exist in the National Security Strategy, which he said can be overcome through the initiative of the political leadership, military operations and the attitude of the population.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR reported that over 40 per cent of teachers in the North-East lost their lives as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) Mohammed Alkali, who made the revelation, said teachers in the zone are among the primary target of the terrorists.

“The scarcest product now, not only in Nigeria but elsewhere, is teachers. In the North-East, over 40-50 per cent of teachers have either been killed or something has happened to them because of the insurgency and this so called Boko Haram and they’re the primary target of those people.

“Most of them have been killed or something must have happened to them,” Alkali said at the 50th session of the State House Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Investigations

[SPECIAL REPORT] In Nigeria, police harassment forces business owners, techies to pay dearly for ‘doing nothing’

Police brutality and extortion have plagued many young Nigerians and frustrated many start-up businesses...
Investigations

Cross River communities battles water scarcity amidst failed projects (Part 1)

The Ifako Okoyong community, like several others in Cross River State, is littered with...
News

Beware of Northern Cyprus, FG warns Nigerians

THE Federal Government has reiterated its warning to Nigerians seeking to study or relocate...
Diaspora News

NiDCOM boss Dabiri-Erewa under fire over negative profiling of Diaspora Nigerians

CHAIRPERSON and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa...
INEC

INEC trains 82 officials on technology devices, urges parties to focus on issues

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced training of 82 top officials on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article[SPECIAL REPORT] In Nigeria, police harassment forces business owners, techies to pay dearly for ‘doing nothing’

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.