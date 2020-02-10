Abuja is becoming more unsafe for residents – Data Report

WITH at least 23 attacks and 27 fatalities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last one year, Abuja is fast becoming unsafe for its residents.

A report titled “Rising Insecurity in Abuja” by the SBM Intelligence, an arm of SB Morgen, an organisation specialised in the collection and analysis of data says at least about 23 different security incidents have occurred between 28 February 2019 and Monday, 3 February 2020.

The FCT, the seat of power had been experiencing relative peace until recently when kidnapping, armed robbery, and other social vices have continued to spike in the federal capital city

“There have been a rising number of abductions and robberies in recent weeks. Commuters particularly face a growing risk of being robbed in taxis operated by criminal elements commonly known as One-Chance,” the report said.

Lately, reports of kidnappings, robbery, and other crimes make the news in Abuja. As of February 2, five kidnap incidents have happened in Abuja and mostly in rural parts of the territory.

On the evening of 2 February 2020, a fully loaded Toyota Previa bus was forced off the Piri-Kwali road by gunmen who shot at the vehicle. Though the FCT Police Command PRO, Anjuguri Manzah had said four suspected kidnappers were arrested, the number of rescued victims is not clear, as he could not disclose the exact number of rescued victims.

The increase in the crime rate in the FCT may not be unconnected to the rising level of youth unemployment in the country, according to the report. The unemployment rate of the FCT as of quarter 3, 2018 is 24.4 per cent. The FCT is central and borders four states including Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, and Nasarawa states with unemployment rates of 19.7 percent, 26.8 percent, 20.9 percent, and 27.4 percent respectively.

TIMELINE OF SECURITY INCIDENTS IN ABUJA, FEBRUARY 2019 – FEBRUARY 2020