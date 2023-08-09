27.1 C
Adamawa looting: IGP directs tight security around food warehouses nationwide

Acting Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun
Acting Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun

THE acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered tight security around warehouses nationwide.

This followed the recent attack and invasion of government and private facilities in Adamawa State by hoodlums purportedly looking for palliatives.

Egbetokun disclosed this on Tuesday, August 8, during a meeting with members of the Police Management Team, consisting of Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Assistant Inspectors General of Police, and Commissioners of Police, at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He directed the officers to prevent the looting of foodstuff and essential stuff. 

“To ensure that such attacks do not reoccur in other parts of the country, Command CP’s are directed to henceforth put in place round the clock provision of security at all government warehouses as well as strategic storage facilities and never allow the repeat of the Adamawa incidents.

“It must be noted that the Force is poised to provide all necessary support to the Federal Government as it seeks workable solutions and succour to the present economic situation in the country,” Egbetokun stated.

In addition, he commended all Commands of the Force for how they handled the recent protest by the organised labour.

Egbetokun added that the police arrested 297 suspects for illegal possession of firearms and recovered at least 520 several-calibre firearms, 4,043 rounds of ammunition, and 264 stolen vehicles since he assumed duty as the acting IGP.

“The police also arrested 986 armed robbery suspects, 377 kidnap suspects, 848 suspects of homicide, 517 suspects of rape and defilement, 874 suspected cultists, and 5281 other suspects for various other offences.

“Also, a total of 363 kidnap victims have been rescued and reunited with their families,” he said.

Egbetokun said the NPF is now engaged in several anti-banditry operations in the North-East and North-Central regions.

    The IG stated that in light of the political climate in the Niger Republic after the military coup, the NPF would collaborate with the Nigeria Customs Service and other security organisations to defend the border against insurgents.

    The ICIR reported that the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state following the looting of warehouses by residents.

    The governor announced the measure on Sunday, July 30, after hoodlums stormed two warehouses, looting items.

    It was gathered that the hoodlums chanting “Enough of Hunger” stormed warehouses in the early hours of Sunday and looted items that the government ordered to be distributed to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

     

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

